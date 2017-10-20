Hampshire & Isle of Wight

'Wild' New Forest cannabis factory discovered

Cannabis Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption An ecologist discovered 21 cannabis plants growing on private land in Blashford

A "wild" cannabis factory has been discovered outdoors in the New Forest.

Hampshire Police said 21 fully-grown plants had been found growing on private land in Blashford at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

They were discovered by an ecologist during a survey of the land.

Officers attended the area and the plants have been recovered for destruction. The force said no arrests have been made.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption The plants were removed from the site and will now be destroyed, police said

