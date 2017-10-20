Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption An ecologist discovered 21 cannabis plants growing on private land in Blashford

A "wild" cannabis factory has been discovered outdoors in the New Forest.

Hampshire Police said 21 fully-grown plants had been found growing on private land in Blashford at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

They were discovered by an ecologist during a survey of the land.

Officers attended the area and the plants have been recovered for destruction. The force said no arrests have been made.