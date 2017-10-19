Image copyright Ellie Bain Image caption A witness reported seeing a bomb disposal robot approaching the truck

A binman has been taken to hospital after an explosion in the back of a refuse truck, his colleagues have said.

Police said they cordoned off Southsea Common in Portsmouth at 12:40 BST following a "minor explosion" which "could have been a firework".

Refuse workers on the scene said the man suffered burns to his hands and stomach after rubbish exploded when he threw it into the truck.

The roads around the common were reopened about five hours later.

Image copyright Ellie Bain Image caption Southsea Common was cordoned off for about five hours

Witness Ellie Bain said she heard a "loud bang" at about 11:30 BST, more than an hour before police arrived.

At about 17:10 BST, she tweeted: "A member of the bomb disposal team has now approached the common, all suited up."

The cordon, including Palmerston Road and Clarendon Road, was lifted a few minutes later.

The police and Portsmouth City Council said they could not confirm further details of the explosion.