Winchester motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash
- 16 October 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle crash near Winchester.
The collision involving a Yamaha bike, a grey Land Rover Freelander and a blue Skoda Fabia happened on the A272, north of Morestead, just after 12:40 BST on Sunday.
The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Winchester, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. No-one else was injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the scene.