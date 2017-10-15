Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in an alleyway where a group of people had gathered

Two teenagers have been charged after a man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing.

The 22-year-old victim was attacked in an alleyway near Sedgley Close, Southsea, Portsmouth, at about 04:15 BST on Saturday.

Previously police said he might have tried to intervene during an argument.

Two males, aged 16 and 19, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and are due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates.

The 16-year-old is due in court on Monday while the 19-year-old will appear before magistrates on 23 November.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is stable, police said.

Detectives have appealed to trace witnesses who were caught on CCTV walking down the alleyway before the attack and might have seen a group of people gathered there.