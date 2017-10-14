Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed at a property in Sedgley Close, Southsea

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old victim is believed to have tried to intervene during an argument at a property in Sedgley Close, Southsea at about 04:15 BST.

Police say he is in a serious condition and is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

The two males, aged 16 and 19, are currently in police custody being questioned by officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses, and officers are in the area searching for the weapon used in the attack.