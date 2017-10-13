Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The man is described as being aged in his early 40s, about 6ft tall and with short, blond, greasy hair

Police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to trace after a 12-year-old girl escaped a would-be sex attacker.

The girl had been walking to school on Wednesday morning when she was grabbed by a man who tried to put his hands down her top in Gosport.

Hampshire Constabulary has issued an image of a blond man they want to speak to.

Officers are carrying out extra patrols around Weymouth Avenue and Eastbourne Avenue where the attack happened.

The man is described as being aged in his early 40s, about 6ft tall and of muscular build, with short, blond, greasy hair and wearing a dark blue hooded top.

Children have been urged to walk to school in groups.