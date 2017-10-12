Attempted sexual assault on girl, 12

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are carrying out extra patrols in the area around Weymouth Avenue and Eastbourne Avenue

A 12-year-old girl managed to struggle free from a man who tried to sexually assault her in an alleyway in Gosport, police said.

The girl was walking to school on Wednesday morning on a path between Weymouth Avenue and Eastbourne Avenue when she was grabbed by a man who tried to put his hand down her top.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was carrying out extra patrols in the area.

Children have been urged to walk in groups and stick to well-lit areas.

The man is described as being aged in his early 40s, about 6ft tall and of muscular build, with short, blond, greasy hair and wearing a dark blue hooded top.

Ch Insp Sharon Woolrich said: "Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry to progress this investigation, including reviewing CCTV and preparing an e-fit image of the man."