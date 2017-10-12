Image copyright Google Image caption Mark McCormick has resigned from Bursledon Parish Council

A former parish council chairman has been charged with sexual offences against eight children.

Mark McCormick, 48, of Griffon Close, Bursledon, Hampshire, faces 25 charges, including assaults on a child under the age of 13 and acts of gross indecency.

They relate to assaults between 1997 and 2014, police said.

Mr McCormick, who has resigned from Bursledon Parish Council, has been bailed to appear before Southampton magistrates on 9 November.