Image copyright Southern Health Image caption Kingsley Ward at Melbury Lodge is a 25-bed ward for mental health patients aged 18-65

Mental health trust Southern Health has been ordered to pay £161,000 after a patient fell from a rooftop.

The man suffered serious neck injuries after falling from Melbury Lodge at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester, in December 2015.

Southern Health previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe care and treatment.

It is the first time the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has brought a prosecution against an NHS trust.

The Kingsley Ward at Melbury Lodge provides treatment for people with severe mental health problems.

The CQC said Southern Health had failed to take action to prevent patients from gaining access to the low rooftop until mid-2016, after seven incidents between 2010 and 2014.

It was fined £125,000 and ordered to pay £36,000 in costs at a hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

The trust apologised to patients, said it accepted more should have been done and added that special anti-climb guttering had been installed on the roof in May 2016.

Southern Health has previously been criticised over its failure to properly investigate the deaths of hundreds of patients in its care between 2011 and 2015.