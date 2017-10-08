Man hit and killed by car on motorway

Image copyright Google Image caption The man, aged in his 20s, died of his injuries at the scene

A man has died after being hit by a car on a motorway in Hampshire.

It happened on the on the M27 entry slip road at junction 5 eastbound near Southampton Airport, and involved a grey Citroen Xsara at about 19:10 BST on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 20s, died of his injuries at the scene.

Police closed the slip road and two lanes of the eastbound carriageway for several hours as investigations took place.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses to come forward.