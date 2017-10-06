Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV captured the pair setting fire to Roy's belongings

A woman who urinated on a homeless man's belongings before her friend set them on fire has admitted arson.

Nicola King handed a lighter to 25-year-old Jerely Evans so she could burn bedding in the doorway of a closed shop in Portsmouth.

City magistrates heard the bedding belonged to homeless man Roy, who was previously given money by the pair.

When he returned he found everything he owned had been set alight by King, 22, of Waterlooville and Evans, of Havant.

CCTV captured King relieving herself, before the pair started the fire in Commercial Road at about 07:00 on 9 April.

Image caption Nicola King handed her friend a lighter so she could set fire to bedding in a shop doorway

Firefighters, alerted by customers in a nearby fast food restaurant, managed to put out the blaze before it could spread inside the building, although the heat cracked several shop windows.

In a statement, Roy said: "Everything I own was in the entrance of that doorway. I can't stress how gutted and sad I am for this loss. I have literally lost everything."

Evans, had previously pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage and served a four-month jail sentence.

Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption The fire was captured on film by a police body camera

Following King's guilty plea, senior crown prosecutor Richard Withey said: "The defendants soiled and destroyed the only possessions that the homeless man had, leaving him without any bedding or a blanket."

The court heard King has learning difficulties and is herself currently homeless. She is due to be sentenced on 27 October.