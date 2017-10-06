Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were called to Merlin Road in Farnborough in July

A man has been jailed for attacking two police officers as they attended a "domestic incident".

Christopher Benjamin, also known by the surname Buttling, 32, previously admitted two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of producing cannabis.

Police said the officers were injured after being called to Merlin Road in Farnborough, Hampshire on 12 July.

Benjamin, of Bell Court, Merlin Road, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The officers were taken to hospital - one with a cut to his shoulder, the other with a cut to his hand - and later discharged.