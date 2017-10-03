Image copyright Google Image caption The Newport factory produces composite materials used in wind turbines, boats and cars

A factory that makes materials used in wind turbine blades has announced about 70 job losses.

Gurit manufactures so-called "prepreg" composites, that combine resin with fibre, in Newport, Isle of Wight.

The Swiss firm said it was cutting staff because its customers in the wind energy industry had switched to a different manufacturing process.

It said it would continue to invest in other parts of the Newport site, which employs more than 300 staff.

The factory produces composite materials used in wind turbines, boats and cars.

In a statement, Gurit said the manufacture of pre-impregnated fibres (prepregs) would transfer to Spain by summer 2018.

The firm said the wind energy sector had gradually migrated to newer "infusion technology" to manufacture blades.

It said: "In this context, the prepreg plants in China and Canada were closed in earlier years."

Gurit said it would continue other manufacturing in Newport and would invest in the site's automotive technology centre.