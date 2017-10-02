Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in a residential area

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a woman was driven away in a car on the Isle of Wight.

Two women were also injured at the scene - a car park in Stower Place, Sandown - in the early hours of Friday.

One man, aged 33, was held on suspicion of assault by beating and kidnap. The other, 25, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and kidnap.

Police said the woman, in her 20s, later got out of the car but the circumstances were under investigation.

The two men, from Sandown and Ventnor, have been released while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the alleged kidnap, which happened between 00:10 and 12:40 BST.

A spokesman said: "We would like to reassure people that this was a contained incident and there is no wider threat to members of the public."