A temporary swimming pool, meant as a stopgap while a new leisure centre is built in a Hampshire town, has been delayed.

Andover's pool and sports hall closed in March, with a new £16m complex not due to open until 2019.

Campaigners had criticised its closure without any temporary facilities in place, as the alternatives were located about 20 miles (32km) away.

The council said the temporary pool is now due to open on 20 October.

Following protests earlier this year, the council had agreed provide a 25m temporary pool in in Shepherds Spring Lane by August, but said it had been informed by the contractor that this would now be put back.

Leisure portfolio holder, Tony Ward said: "We are extremely frustrated by this news and share the disappointment of our residents."

Steve Parry of mobile pool provider Total Swimming said the delay was "extremely frustrating" but insisted a "truly world class facility" would be delivered.

Pool users have had to to travel to either Romsey, Eastleigh or Basingstoke to use alternative public facilities since the old centre shut.

Andover Swimming and Water Polo Club, which had said the lack of a pool could threaten its survival, said it was "disappointed" by the latest delay.

The temporary pool is due to remain in place until the new centre opens in spring 2019.