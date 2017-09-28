Image copyright David Ferguson Image caption David Ferguson was flown to a specialist hospital in London for surgery

A man who stabbed a soldier in the back of the neck at an army barracks has been jailed for six years.

David Ferguson, 26, was seriously injured at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, at about 06:15 GMT on 12 November.

Aidan Warner, 20, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court in August to one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Warner, of Egret Gardens, Aldershot, will serve his sentence at a young offenders' institution.

At the time of the arrests in November, detectives said they were investigating how the civilians came to be in the barracks, which is home to 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

Image copyright David Ferguson Image caption Part of the blade snapped off in Cpl Ferguson's neck, such was the viciousness of the attack, the judge said

Winchester Crown Court heard Warner had been out drinking with another civilian and soldiers watching an England v Scotland match in a pub.

He was invited back to the barracks at about 03:00.

Neither Warner nor Cpl Ferguson remembered what had happened.

Prosecutor Simon Edwards said: "It seems to have occurred through a haze of drugs and alcohol as far as the defendant is concerned."

Image caption Mons Barracks is home to 1st Battalion Scots Guards

Judge Andrew Barnett said the consequences of the attack could have been very much more serious.

He said: "You could have killed him, bluntly".

Why the attack happened would remain a mystery, he added.

He said: "Part of the blade was left in the neck, such was the viciousness of the attack."

He told Warner: "Mr Ferguson has decided to leave the Army as he has been significantly traumatised by your actions.

"That is a considerable loss to someone who has been in the Army for a considerable period of time.

"You must bear the responsibility for that as you must for your actions, drunken and thoughtless as they were."