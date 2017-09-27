Image caption Armed officers were called to a street in Waterlooville after the shooting on 13 February

Three men and a woman arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire have been charged.

Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in the attack in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, on 13 February.

Jordan Perry, 26, of Surrey, Jordan Smith, 22, of Surbiton, and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Brighton, are charged with conspiracy to murder.

Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Waterlooville, has been charged with assisting in the commission of an indictable offence.

They are all due before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.

They are four of eight people detained on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The remaining four; a 47-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy from London have been released while inquiries continue. A 23-year-old man from London, a 31-year-old woman of no fixed address, have both been released with no further action.

More than a dozen arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.