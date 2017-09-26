Woman charged with Andover pensioner killing
A woman has been charged with the manslaughter of an 84-year-old man who was found injured at his neighbour's house.
Malcolm Cox had suffered a "laceration to the back of his head", when he was discovered at an address in Bell Road, Andover, on 15 November, police said.
He died the following day at North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke.
Izabela Dauti, 39, of Bell Road, has been bailed to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 24 October.