Image caption The shooting happened in Athena Avenue on 13 February

Eight further people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire.

They were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Jamie Sibley suffered a "life-changing" head injury in Waterlooville.

Mr Sibley, 34, was injured in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, on 13 February and has since been released from hospital.

A boy, 16, four men and three women have been arrested. Five people earlier detained were released without charge.

Three of the newly arrested men, aged 22 , 23 and 26, and the boy are from London.

A 47-year-old woman from London, a 31-year old man from Surrey, and two 31-year-old women, one from Waterlooville and the other of no fixed address, have also been arrested.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Havant, a 35-year-old man from Waterlooville, and two men, aged 30 and 21, from Surrey, were previously released with no further action.