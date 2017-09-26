Image copyright Gosport Fire Station Image caption The Marvels and Meltdowns bus was destroyed on Sunday

A charity's minibus that was being transformed into a sensory vehicle for children has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

The Marvels and Meltdowns bus was parked in Mill Lane, Gosport, when it was destroyed on Sunday.

Tricia Lyons, co-founder of the charity, said she was now "even more determined" to finish the project.

Police are trying to trace three youths seen acting suspiciously in the area before the fire broke out.

Mrs Lyons said the experience had left her "devastated".

She said: "This is a major setback for us. It was insured but there is no way the charity will get the full amount back - so we need to start again."

The charity provides support for parents and carers of children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.