Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The motorway is closed between junctions 9 and 11 at Winchester

A section of the M3 motorway has been closed in both directions due to an "incident", police have said.

Further details have not been released, but a hazardous area response unit is at the scene of the closure between junctions nine and 11 at Winchester.

The incident was first reported at about 04:00 BST. Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.

Ambulance and fire crews are also at the scene, but no-one is believed to have been hurt.