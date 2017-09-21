A30 Blackwater crash: Teenager dies in two-car collision
- 21 September 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A teenage boy has died in a two-car crash on a Hampshire road.
The 17-year-old was in a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A30 at Blackwater at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
The teenager, from Blackwater, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fiesta driver, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.