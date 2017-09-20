Image caption The man was found in the street at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road

A man has been arrested after another man found seriously injured in a city street died following an attack.

The 39-year-old was discovered at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road, Southampton, shortly before midnight on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but later died. His next of kin have been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 42-year-old from the city has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police are urging the occupants of two vehicles that passed through the area on the night to come forward.