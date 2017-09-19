Man dies after Southampton street attack
19 September 2017
A man has died after he was found seriously injured in the street.
The 39-year-old was discovered at the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road in Southampton shortly before midnight. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary said armed officers remain in the area and the road has been closed while an investigation is conducted.
The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.