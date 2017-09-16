Image copyright Family Photo Image caption "Jake put a smile on many a face with his quick-witted humour and jovial attitude" said his family

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in which it is believed he was hit by a falling tree.

Jake Podesta, 28, from King's Somborne, was riding along Greatbridge Road in Romsey on Thursday.

Hampshire Constabulary believes he was hit by the falling tree at around 20:30 BST and has appealed for witnesses.

Mr Podesta's family said he was a beloved son and brother who would be sorely missed.

"Jake put a smile on many a face with his quick-witted humour and jovial attitude, which spilled over into his ability to write rap music about many life situations," they said.