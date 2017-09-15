Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Merlin Road in Farnborough in July

A man has admitted attacking two police officers as they attended a "domestic incident" in Hampshire.

Christopher Buttling pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of producing cannabis.

Police said the officers were injured after being called to Merlin Road, Farnborough, on 12 July.

They were taken to hospital - one with a cut to his shoulder, the other with a cut to his hand - and later discharged.

Buttling has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 6 October.