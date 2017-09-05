U-turn over Sandown secondary education plans

Image caption AET will continue to run the school until a final decision is made by mid-October

Plans to scrap secondary education at Sandown on the Isle of Wight have been "withdrawn", the council has said.

It comes after Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) announced plans in May to close its Sandown Bay Academy and merge it with Ryde.

Isle of Wight Council said Sandown would now either get a new sponsor to take it over, or Bay CE Primary would be expanded.

The AET will continue to run the school until a final decision in mid-October.

The authority said the date would allow parents of Year 6 pupils time to make an informed decision about the school they choose for September 2018 - the admissions round closes on 31 October.

A consultation by the council saw 98% of parents back plans to continue secondary education in Sandown.

The proposed "merger" by AET would mean pupils would have had to travel six miles (10km) to Ryde Academy.

The authority said AET had committed to supporting the Department for Education (DfE) and council plans "by ensuring the best possible provision at Sandown Bay this academic year and an orderly transition" before stepping aside.

The troubled secondary school was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted in July because of "ineffective leadership at all levels".

Sandown Bay Academy - timeline