Lego job application from boy, 6, claiming 'lots of experience'

Image copyright PA Image caption Stanley Bolland, now aged seven, said he was "the best man for the job" of model maker at Legoland

A job advert for model builders at Legoland Windsor attracted one standout application - from a six-year-old boy.

In a handwritten letter, Stanley Bolland, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, said: "I am the man [for] the job because I have lots of experience."

The company did not give him the job but did arrange a day's work placement with the theme park's model makers.

Staff member Paula Laughton said: "Stanley showed great promise, so we hope this will inspire him."

'Perfect for the job'

Merlin Entertainments Group advertised earlier this year for Lego model designers to help design and build animated figures for the Windsor theme park.

The advert asked for experience in product design, IT and design packages, as well as an "interest or knowledge about Lego and creation of Lego models".

In return, the company promised a "competitive annual salary", 20 days of holiday and 40% discount on Lego kits.

Stanley saw the advert and felt he was a perfect fit for the role.

He applied, saying: "Dear Sir/Madam, I am six years old and I love Lego [and] have a box of it.

"I hide my Lego so my brother cant get it. I am the man [for] the job because I have lots of experience. Love, Stanley. (ref: model builders job)"

Image copyright PA

In its reply, the company said: "Loving Lego is the first step to being a model maker, so it certainly sounds like you'll be perfect for the job (once you've finished school of course).

"In the meantime, and because you say you're the man for the job, we'd love to offer you a one-off work experience day with our model makers."

Stanley, who has now turned seven, spent the day shadowing Ms Laughton, seeing how the model makers carry out checks and repairs on the Lego constructions throughout the theme park, and getting a behind-the-scenes tour.

He said: "It was awesome to spend the whole day at Legoland meeting the model makers and learning all about what they do every day. I loved it and I can't wait to tell all my friends about it at school."

Image copyright PA Image caption Legoland staff showed Stanley how they take care of the models, including this 5ft dragon