Teenager killed in Bishops Waltham motorcycle crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Police closed the B3035 Botley Road for about five hours

A teenage motorcyclist has died in a crash which left his female passenger seriously injured.

The crash happened on the B3035 Botley Road at Bishops Waltham, Hampshire, at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

The 18-year-old rider was pronounced dead in hospital. Police said the 15-year-old passenger's injuries were not life-threatening.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash, which closed the road for about five hours.