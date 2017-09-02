Southsea taxi driver 'stabbed over car damage'
- 2 September 2017
Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A taxi driver has been stabbed after confronting three youths who were reportedly damaging cars.
Several members of the public tried to stop the group in Albert Road, Southsea, at about 03:15 BST, police said.
The 42-year-old victim was treated in hospital for a puncture wound to the shoulder and was later discharged.
A 20-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.