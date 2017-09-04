Isle of Wight crash: Driver killed in two-car collision

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Brading Down Road on Sunday night

A driver died when he was involved in a two-car crash on the Isle of Wight.

He was driving an MG when it was involved in the collision with a Peugeot 207 on Brading Down Road, Brading, on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old, from Bembridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Peugeot driver, a 19-year-old man from Binstead, was taken to hospital with injuries and later discharged.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.