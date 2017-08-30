Man pleads guilty to Aldershot army barracks stabbing

Image caption Mons Barracks is home to 1st Battalion Scots Guards

A man has admitted stabbing a soldier in the neck at an army barracks in Hampshire.

The male victim suffered "serious" wounds in the attack at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, at about 06:15 GMT on 12 November.

Aidan Warner, 20, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to one count of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Warner, of Egret Gardens, Aldershot, is due to be sentenced on 28 September.

Police previously arrested two civilians over the stabbing, which officers said was not terrorist-related.

At the time of the arrests in November, detectives said they were investigating how the civilians came to be in the barracks, which is home to 1st Battalion Scots Guards.