Teenage girl raped in Southampton park
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A teenage girl has been raped in a park in Southampton.
Officers were called to reports of a girl in distress at Houndwell Park in the city centre at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.
Two men from Southampton aged 21 and 22 have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw a group of young men and girls in the area late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday to get in touch.