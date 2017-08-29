Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Teenage girl raped in Southampton park

Houndwell Park Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Houndwell Park in Southampton early on Saturday morning

A teenage girl has been raped in a park in Southampton.

Officers were called to reports of a girl in distress at Houndwell Park in the city centre at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.

Two men from Southampton aged 21 and 22 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a group of young men and girls in the area late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday to get in touch.

