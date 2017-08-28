Arrest over fatal Portsmouth Port 'industrial incident'

Image copyright Google Image caption A man died at Flathouse Quay on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an 'industrial incident'

A man has been arrested in connection with a death at Portsmouth Port.

A 34-year-old man died in an "industrial incident" at Flathouse Quay on Friday.

He was an employee of MMD Shipping Services, which operates the site.

A 35-year-old from Sussex has been questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and theft. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation, Hampshire Police said.

The Health and Safety Executive is also investigating the death.

MMD Shipping Service's director Mike Sellers said the company was supporting their inquiries.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident," he added.