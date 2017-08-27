Man dies in Portsmouth dockyard 'industrial incident'

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Flathouse Quay at 18.51 BST on Friday

A man has died in an "industrial incident" at a dockyard in Portsmouth, police have said.

The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries on Friday evening at Flathouse Quay, which is operated by MMD Shipping Services.

Hampshire Police were called at 18:51 BST and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is now carrying out a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.