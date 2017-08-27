Man dies in Portsmouth dockyard 'industrial incident'
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man has died in an "industrial incident" at a dockyard in Portsmouth, police have said.
The 34-year-old suffered serious injuries on Friday evening at Flathouse Quay, which is operated by MMD Shipping Services.
Hampshire Police were called at 18:51 BST and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is now carrying out a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.