Woman charged following Portsmouth modern slavery raids

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Addresses in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road were raided by police

A woman has been charged following a police investigation into modern slavery offences in Portsmouth.

Police raided one business and three homes in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road in the city on Tuesday.

Sorina Georgiana Ursa, 23, of Beecham Road, Fratton, has been charged with two counts of controlling prostitution for gain.

She is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.

A 26-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also arrested and released while enquiries continue.