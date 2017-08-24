Droxford crash: Woman dies and man arrested

Image copyright Google Image caption The two cars collided on the A32 near Droxford

A woman has died and a man has been arrested following a crash involving two cars in Hampshire.

The woman, from Wiltshire, was a rear seat passenger in a Mazda which collided with an Audi on the A32, near Droxford, on Wednesday evening.

The two other occupants of the Mazda were taken to Southampton General Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old from Gosport, remained in custody on Thursday morning, police said.

Both he and his female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The A32 Wickham Road was closed in both directions between Cott Street and Midlington Hill after the crash, which happened at about 17:00 BST.

Witnesses are urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.