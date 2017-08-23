Four arrested in modern slavery raids in Portsmouth

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The arrests were made after police visited addresses in Portsmouth on Tuesday night

Four people have been arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

The two women and two men, all from the city, remain in custody and are also being held of suspicion of possessing a class A drug and criminal property.

They were arrested on Tuesday night when officers raided one business and three homes in Beecham Road, Fawcett Road and Powerscourt Road.

Three women are being treated as victims by Hampshire Constabulary.

Det Sgt Simon Clifford said the investigation which followed the arrests would involve the National Crime Agency and UK Visas and Immigration.