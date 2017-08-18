Roads warning in Southampton as 10 cruise ships arrive

Image copyright Chris Ison/PA Wire Image caption Queen Elizabeth is one of 10 cruise ships due in Southampton over the weekend

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as 10 cruise ships arrive and depart a city's port over the weekend.

About 55,000 passengers are set to travel through the port at Southampton on Saturday and Sunday.

With additional traffic expected for Southampton FC's home match on Saturday afternoon, the city council said it was suspending roadworks on key routes.

Cabinet member for transport Jacqui Rayment said people should "plan their journeys".

"Allow more time to get in and around the city. The port has not reported any concerns to us and we would say this will be a normally busy Saturday in a thriving city," she added.

Economy boost

On Saturday Norwegian Jade, Queen Mary 2, Navigator of the Seas, Mein Shiff 1 and Azura are due in port. On Sunday Queen Elizabeth, Arcadia, Independence of the Seas, Braemar and Aurora will arrive.

Port operator ABP Southampton said each ship arriving in the city was estimated to boost the local economy by up to £2.5m.

Director Alastair Welch, said: "This will be a busy weekend for the port as alongside the cruise ships, we will also have ro-ro vessels and container ships accessing the port too.

"With the trend for cruise travel on an upward curve, we are likely to see more weekends like this in the port."