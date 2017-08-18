Wastewater station leak sparks Gurnard Beach warning

Image copyright Colin Park Image caption Gurnard Beach is on the north west coast of the Isle of Wight

Bathers have been told to avoid an Isle of Wight tourist beach after a leak at a wastewater pumping station.

Southern Water said the leak occurred at Woodvale Wastewater Pumping Station near to Gurnard Beach.

It said it had to release wastewater via the long sea outfall on Thursday to prevent flooding in nearby properties.

Isle of Wight Council said people should stay out of the water "as a precaution". The Environment Agency has been informed.

Southern Water said it was working to fix the leak "as quickly as possible" but heavy rain and the plant's "difficult location" had increased flows of water, requiring the discharge into the sea.

The Visit Isle of Wight website describes the Gurnard Beach, near Cowes, as a "quaint traditional, pebble and shingle beach".