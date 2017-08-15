Man denies Eastleigh stab death murder
- 15 August 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man has denied murdering a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Hampshire.
Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road in Eastleigh on 6 July.
Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, of Scott Road, Eastleigh, pleaded not guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court earlier.
His trail has been set for 4 December at the same court. A 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody while inquiries continue.