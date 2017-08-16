HMS Queen Elizabeth: carrier due to arrive in Portsmouth

Image copyright PA/Stefan Rousseau Image caption The 65,000-tonne ship set sail from Rosyth dockyard in June

The UK's new £3bn aircraft carrier is due to arrive in its home port shortly.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail into Portsmouth at about 07:10 BST following extensive preparations at the naval base.

The 65,000-tonne ship has been undergoing sea trials since setting sail from Rosyth dockyard in Fife, where it was built, in June.

The 900ft (280m) long carrier cannot currently deploy planes but flying trials are due to begin next year.

Image caption People gather at The RoundTower in Portsmouth for HMS Queen Elizabeth's arrival including some who designed and built the ship

Spectators have gathered on the shoreline to watch the ship's arrival and a no-fly zone has been put in place to prevent the flying of drones around the harbour.

Road closures are being put in place in Old Portsmouth, Southsea seafront and parts of the city centre.

Isle of Wight, Gosport and cross-channel ferry services also have altered timetables.

Preparations for the arrival of the future flagship of the fleet, and its 700 crew, saw more than 20,000 items ranging from a human skull to sea mines dredged up from Portsmouth Harbour.

HMS Queen Elizabeth The Royal Navy's largest ever surface warship 65,000 Tonnes £3.1bn Cost 280m Flight deck length

700 Crew currently on board

155,000 miles Length of electrical cable inside the ship

162db Volume of foghorn PA

The Ministry of Defence said specialist dredging vessels had removed 3.2m cubic metres of sediment - the equivalent to 1,280 Olympic swimming pools - during the dredging operation carried out to deepen the harbour mouth to enable the Queen Elizabeth to reach Portsmouth naval base.

In a statement earlier this month, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon heralded the ship's impending arrival, and declared it would be deployed "across the seven seas, using her strike power to deter our enemies".

The ship has been undergoing sea trials off the Scottish coast and sailed with the USS George HW Bush and her carrier strike group, during Exercise Saxon Warrior earlier this month.

F-35B Lightning fighter jets are due to make their first trial flights from the carrier's deck next year with 120 aircrew currently training in the US.

Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Image caption Flying trials are due to begin next year.

Analysis: Jonathan Beale BBC News correspondent

HMS Queen Elizabeth is still far from being a fully functioning aircraft carrier. But she now looks and feels less of a giant construction project and more like a warship. For the last seven weeks she's been undergoing sea trials.

They've tested everything from the propulsion system to the sewage processing plant. The ships five galleys have been churning out more than 3,000 meals a day for the 700 crew and additional contractors on board.

According to the Captain, Jerry Kyd the tests have gone "really well" for what he admits is a "prototype". But even he suggests that they'll need more manpower when she's fully operational. The slightly larger US Nimitz class carriers have a crew of more than 4,000.

HMS Queen Elizabeth's first deployment is still a long way off. Though helicopters have been landing on her massive deck- the size of three football pitches - it will be another year before the new F35s will begin flight trials. And HMS Queen Elizabeth won't be fully operational until 2023.