Keziah Flux-Edmonds murder response 'delayed by sat-nav'

Image copyright Flux-Edmonds family Image caption Keziah Flux-Edmonds was found unconscious next to the remains of the family's two dogs

A six-year-old girl who was murdered by her father was "let down" by the ambulance service after its sat-nav system led to a delay in her care, her mother has said.

Keziah Flux-Edmonds was drowned in a bath at her Isle of Wight home by her father Darren, 44, in June last year.

Her mother Nikki said the ambulance sat-nav was not updated and sent the crew to a closed road.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust said its ambulances now had new systems.

Image caption Nikki Flux-Edmonds said she did not hate her husband

Mrs Flux-Edmonds, of East Cowes, said she called emergency services after receiving a text from her husband, who also killed the family dogs before killing himself.

"They were let down by the fact that [the ambulance crew's] satellite navigation couldn't get to me and their central hub sent them down a wrong road that had been closed for over three years," she said.

She added: "Fifteen to 20 minutes makes a big difference in a little girl's life."

Although she praised paramedics, Mrs Flux-Edmonds said: "I'm concerned that this should not happen to anybody else in the country.

"They shouldn't be at risk because they can't be found."

Image copyright Flux-Edmonds family Image caption Mrs Flux-Edmonds said her daughter Keziah had been a "child full of happiness"

Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it had recorded a 12-minute response time.

It added: "There was a small delay due to the new roads not being on the system.

"Since this incident all Isle of Wight Ambulances have been fitted with new satellite navigation systems."

Image copyright Flux-Edmonds family Image caption Darren Flux-Edmonds killed himself at the family home in Cromwell Avenue, East Cowes

Mrs Flux-Edmonds she did not hate her husband.

"I hate what he did but I don't hate him," she added.

"I hurt every single second of the day that [Keziah's] gone - I miss her beyond words, but no, I have no bad feeling at all because something must have been majorly wrong for it to happen."

A Serious Case Review found Mr Flux-Edmonds had told a therapist he had dreamed of murdering the girl and his wife of 12 years.

It also concluded Keziah's death could not easily have been prevented.