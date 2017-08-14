Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Cyclist killed in New Forest identified after police appeal

Hilltop, Beaulieu Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu

A cyclist killed in a crash with a car in the New Forest has been identified following a police appeal.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was fatally injured on the stretch of road near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu, at 18:45 BST on Saturday.

Hampshire Constabulary had released a description, including details of a dagger tattoo on the man's arm, in a bid to identify him.

The force said specialist officers were speaking to his family.

"We were contacted by a member of the public as a result of the media appeal," a force spokesperson added.

Police said they would release the man's name in due course.

