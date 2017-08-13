Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Police appeal to identify cyclist killed in New Forest

Hilltop, Beaulieu Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu

A cyclist has died in a crash with a car in the New Forest.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was injured on the stretch of road near the Royal Oak pub in Hilltop, Beaulieu, at 18:45 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later, Hampshire Constabulary said.

It is appealing for help to identify the man, who had a tattoo on his left forearm and had been riding an older style bicycle with racing handle bars.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites