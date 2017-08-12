Two held over Fareham crash death released

From the section

Two people arrested after a fatal car crash in Hampshire have been released while investigations continue.

The crash, involving a Peugeot 206, happened on Fareham's Highlands Road in the early hours of Friday. A 23-year-old man from Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local man, 23, and a 25-year-old from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said both had been released while inquiries continue.

The road was shut for eight hours.