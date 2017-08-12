Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two held over Fareham crash death released

Highlands Road at the junction with Stow Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption Two people have been arrested in connection with the crash

Two people arrested after a fatal car crash in Hampshire have been released while investigations continue.

The crash, involving a Peugeot 206, happened on Fareham's Highlands Road in the early hours of Friday. A 23-year-old man from Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A local man, 23, and a 25-year-old from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said both had been released while inquiries continue.

The road was shut for eight hours.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites