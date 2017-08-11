Man arrested over Fareham pedestrian death

A pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in Fareham, Hampshire.

The crash happened in Highlands Road, shortly after midnight. The road remains closed between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane.

The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said a man, also in his 20s, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Motorists were being advised to plan for longer journey times and find alternative routes.

Police said they hoped to reopen the section of road by 08:00 BST.