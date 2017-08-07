Former marine Mark Fincham, 37, dies in motorbike race

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Fincham had his left leg amputated in 2007 and had been racing for the True Heroes team

A former Royal Marine from King's Lynn was killed in a motorcycle crash during a British Superbike Championship race, event organisers have confirmed.

Mark Fincham, 37, died at Thruxton Circuit, near Andover, following a two-bike crash on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Fincham, who had his left leg amputated in 2007, had been racing for the True Heroes team, which gives injured military veterans the chance take part in motor sport.

The other rider was uninjured.

In a statement, race organisers said the accident happened during a race for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

"It is with great regret that we have to announce that Mark Fincham succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment," the statement added.

Organisers MotorSport Vision Racing said it was liaising with the coroner, police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Hampshire Constabulary said it wanted to hear from people who may have filmed the collision.

The force added the crash was not being treated as suspicious.