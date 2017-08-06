CCTV released in hunt for Southampton moped attackers
A CCTV image has been released after a man was attacked and robbed in Southampton by two men on a moped.
The 22-year-old man was struck on the head with a baseball bat and had a sports bag containing money stolen after he was approached on Montague Avenue late on Friday night.
He was treated in hospital for head injuries and later discharged.
Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw the two men on a blue and white moped.