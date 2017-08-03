Man 'crushed by falling tree' on Dibden golf course

Image copyright South Central Ambulance Service Image caption Three fire crews took nearly an hour to free the man

A golf course worker on a ride-on lawnmower has been crushed by a falling tree, suffering "potentially life-threatening injuries".

Emergency services were called to Dibden Golf Centre near Southampton shortly after midday.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, was trapped for nearly an hour, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The golf course confirmed that a member of staff had been injured and the man's next of kin had been informed.

Image copyright South Central Ambulance Service Image caption The victim has "potentially life-threatening injuries"

In a message on Twitter, it said: "Today, one of our employees was involved in an accident whilst performing his duties.

"He is now being cared for by the ambulance service and local hospital. Our thoughts are with him at this time."

Three fire crews were called to the golf course at 12:10 BST and managed to free the trapped man within an hour.

South Central Ambulance Service said the man was taken with "potentially life-threatening injuries" to Southampton General Hospital.

My Time Active, which runs the course on behalf of New Forest District Council, said the course had been closed until further notice.